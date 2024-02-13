Pete's Kitchen 629 6th St SW
All Day
Lunch
Chips
- Lays Original$1.50
The Classic crunch you crave!
- BBQ Lays$1.50
The Crunch with BBQ goodness!
- Cheetos$1.50
Good enough to lick off your fingers!
- Doritos$1.50
The Classic Nacho chip that's always a good idea.
- Jalapeno Cheddar Kettlecooked$1.50
A little spice is nice!
- Miss Vickie's Sea Salt and Vinegar$1.50
Sour and salty, cause you need a little more of that in your life!
Desserts and Sides
- Apple Crisp$3.75
Homemade and slow baked is the only way to enjoy this treat!
- Baklava$3.75
Layers of filo dough, nuts, nutmeg and cinnamon baked low and slow then drenched in locally sourced honey and lemon sauce. The perfect on the go snack with high energy written all over it!
- Brownie$3.25
Who doesn't need a huge brownie in their life?
- Carrot Cake (Slice)$3.75
Just like Nanna made, except she made one, we make 50 at a time. Cream Cheese Frosting is just he tops!
- Carrot Cake (Whole)$14.00
It's the whole shebang, the whole enchilada, except its our famous carrot cake!
- Cheesecake, Plain$4.25
You can't beat the original. I mean you can try, but it's hard!
- Cheesecake, Cherry$4.25
The Classically demanded adaptation of our cheesecake.
- Cheesecake, Strawberry$4.25
Pete and Arlene didn't have strawberries on the cheese cake, its ok! WE DO!
- Cream Horn$2.25
A delicate wrap of puff pastry filled with soft creamy cheese cake like filling covered in powdered sugar.
- Eclair$3.75
It's chocolate covered, light pastry, filled with a house made vanilla mousse.
- Greek Salad (Horiatiki)$4.25
Cucumber, tomato, olives, feta cheese, oregano, red onion, and olive oil. Simple and wonderfully tasty!
- Pea Salad 8 oz$4.00
Peas, combined with celery, chopped cheese, bacon, mayo, sour cream, and seasonings. Yes, I know, there's no onion. If you want onion ask and we'll give you some!
- Potato Salad 8 oz$4.00
It's Pete's own recipe! No egg, but a lot of flavor!
- Scotcharoo$3.25
The mid-western classic spin on peanut butter rice crispie treat topped with butter scotch and chocolate.
- Tiramisu$4.25
The classic espresso dipped lady finger and fine cream dessert, topped with a dusting of cocoa powder. If you know, you know. If you like coffee, you should know!
Combo Submarines
- Cold Cut Combo #8$6.50+
Sliced Bologna and Salami on our Fresh baked Italian Style Bread with American and Swiss Cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, and Sandwich Sauce.
- Tuna Combo #9$6.50+
Our House Made Tuna Salad on our Fresh baked Italian Style Bread with American and Swiss Cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, and Sandwich Sauce.
- Turkey Combo #10$6.50+
Sliced Turkey Breast on our Fresh baked Italian Style Bread with American and Swiss Cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, and Sandwich Sauce.
- Ham Combo #11$6.50+
Sliced Deli Ham on our Fresh baked Italian Style Bread with American and Swiss Cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, and Sandwich Sauce.
- Beef Combo #12$6.50+
Sliced Roast Beef on our Fresh baked Italian Style Bread with American and Swiss Cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, and Sandwich Sauce.
- Pastrami Combo #13$6.50+
Sliced Pastrami on our Fresh baked Italian Style Bread with American and Swiss Cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, and Sandwich Sauce.
- Club Combo #14$6.50+
Sliced Deli Ham and Turkey Breast on our Fresh baked Italian Style Bread with American and Swiss Cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, and Sandwich Sauce.
- All Cheese Combo$6.50+
American, Swiss, and Provolone Cheeses on our Fresh baked Italian Style Bread with lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, and Sandwich Sauce.
- BLT Combo$6.50+
Sliced Bacon on our Fresh Baked Bread with American and Swiss Cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, and Sandwich Sauce.
- Sliced Italian Meat Combo$6.50+
3" Pepperoni, Ham, and Salami on our Fresh Baked Bread with American and Swiss Cheeses, lettuce, tomato, onion, oregano, and Sandwich Sauce. We Recommend Provolone, and Banana Peppers with Mayo!
Gyro and Pitas
- Gyro (Chicken)$8.25
Choose between a normal or gluten free pita with gyro style chicken meat with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, melted Provolone Cheese with your choice of dressing, we recommend the Honey Mustard Sauce!
- Gyro (Lamb)$8.25
Choose between a normal or gluten free pita with Lamb Gyro meat with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, melted Provolone Cheese with your choice of dressing, we recommend the Tzatziki(some people call it sour cream cucumber sauce)!
- Pita$8.25
Choose between a normal or gluten free pita with your choice of meat with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, melted Provolone Cheese with your choice of dressing or sauce!
Lettuce Salads
- All Cheese Salad$6.50+
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce with Tomato, Onion, Chopped American, Swiss, and Provolone Cheeses with a side of your choice of dressing.
- Roast Beef Salad$6.50+
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce with chopped Roast Beef, Tomato, Onion, Chopped American and Swiss Cheeses with a side of your choice of dressing.
- BLT Salad$6.50+
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce with Bacon, Tomato, Onion, Chopped American and Swiss Cheeses with a side of your choice of dressing.
- Club Salad$6.50+
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce with chopped Ham and Turkey, Tomato, Onion, Chopped American and Swiss Cheeses with a side of your choice of dressing.
- Cold Cut Salad$6.50+
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce with chopped Bologna and Salami, Tomato, Onion, Chopped American and Swiss Cheeses with a side of your choice of dressing.
- Cold Italian$6.50+
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce with chopped Pepperoni, Ham, and Salami, Tomato, Onion, Banana Peppers, and Chopped Provolone Cheese with a side of your choice of dressing.
- Deli Ham Salad$6.50+
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce with chopped Deli Ham, Tomato, Onion, Chopped American and Swiss Cheeses with a side of your choice of dressing.
- Gyro Salad$6.50+
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce with Gyro Meat, Tomato, Onion, Chopped Provolone Cheeses with a side of your choice of dressing.
- Pastrami Salad$6.50+
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce with chopped Pastrami, Tomato, Onion, Chopped American and Swiss Cheeses with a side of your choice of dressing.
- Tuna Salad, Salad$6.50+
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce with our Homemade Tuna Salad, Tomato, Onion, Chopped American and Swiss Cheeses with a side of your choice of dressing.
- Turkey Breast Salad$6.50+
Crisp Iceberg Lettuce with chopped Turkey Breast, Tomato, Onion, Chopped American and Swiss Cheeses with a side of your choice of dressing.
Drinks
- Pepsi$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Cherry Pepsi$2.50
- Pepsi Zero$2.50
- Cherry Pepsi Zero$2.50Out of stock
- Mountain Dew$2.50
- Diet Mountain Dew$2.50
- Code Red Mt. Dew$2.50
- Live Wire Mt. Dew$2.50
- Voltage Mt. Dew$2.50
- Lemon Lime$2.50
- Cool Blue$2.50
- Glacier Freeze Zero$2.50
- Fierce Grape$2.50
- Fruit Punch$2.50
- Orange$2.50
- Pure Leaf Sweet Tea$3.00
- Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea$3.00
- Strawberry$2.50Out of stock
- Orange$2.50
- Grape$2.50
- Regular$2.75Out of stock
- Watermelon$2.75Out of stock
- Diet$2.75Out of stock
- Dr. Pepper$2.50
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.50
- 7 Up$2.50
- RC Cola$2.50
- A&W Root Beer$2.50
- Starry Zero$2.50Out of stock
- Fresh Brewed Coffee$2.00
- Aquafina$1.75
- Dole Lemonade$2.50
- Starry$2.50
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea
Pete's Locally Infamous Pizza
- Cheese Pizza$23.00+
A hand tossed crust, with our slow cooked house made red sauce, and hand fulls of shredded mozzarella.
- Four Meat Pizza$27.50+
A hand tossed crust, with our slow cooked house made red sauce, hand fulls of shredded mozzarella, 9 slices of pepperoni and 8 pieces of hand pulled Italian Sausage per slice, Ham, and Bacon
- Hand Pulled Italian Sausage Pizza$23.00+
A hand tossed crust, with our slow cooked house made red sauce, hand fulls of shredded mozzarella, and 8 pieces of hand pulled Italian Sausage per slice.
- Pepperoni Pizza$23.00+
A hand tossed crust, with our slow cooked house made red sauce, hand fulls of shredded mozzarella, and 9 slices of pepperoni per slice.
- Special Deluxe Pizza$33.50+
A hand tossed crust, with our slow cooked house made red sauce, hand fulls of shredded mozzarella, and 9 slices of pepperoni and 8 pieces of Hand Pulled Italian Sausage per slice, Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, and Onions.
- Special Pizza$25.50+
A hand tossed crust, with our slow cooked house made red sauce, hand fulls of shredded mozzarella, and 8 pieces of hand pulled Italian Sausage per slice, Onions, and Mushrooms.
- Veggie Pizza$27.50+
A hand tossed crust, with our slow cooked house made red sauce, hand fulls of shredded mozzarella, Black Olives, Green Olives, Mushrooms, and Onions.
Submarine Sandwiches
- Roast Beef #1$5.50+
Slice Roast Beef on our Fresh baked Italian Style Bread with butter and mayo.
- Deli Ham #2$5.50+
Sliced Deli Ham on our Fresh baked Italian Style Bread with butter and mayo.
- Italian Sausage #3$10.00
Our Homemade Sausage Patty smothered in our Red Sauce(marinara) on our Fresh baked Italian Style Bread with Provolone Cheese only served hot. Add jalapenos and its known as the "Railroad Special!"
- Pastrami #4$5.50+
Sliced Pastrami on our Fresh baked Italian Style Bread with butter and mayo.
- Tuna #5$5.50+
Our homemade Tuna Salad on our Fresh baked Italian Style Bread with lettuce, tomato, butter and mayo.
- Turkey Breast #6$5.50+
Sliced Turkey Breast on our Fresh baked Italian Style Bread with lettuce, tomato, butter and mayo.
- Club #7$5.50+
Sliced Turkey Breast and Deli Ham on our Fresh baked Italian Style Bread with lettuce, tomato, butter and mayo.
- Blachard's Bologna$5.50+
Sliced Bologna on our Fresh baked Italian Style Bread with lettuce, tomato, butter and mayo.
Sauces & Peppers on the Side
Tuesday
Tuesday Special
- Potato Soup$3.25+
A silk smooth creamy down memory lane to great grandmas house when times were hard, but that didn't mean life lacked flavor. The secret is generations of love.
A silk smooth creamy down memory lane to great grandmas house when times were hard, but that didn't mean life lacked flavor. The secret is generations of love.