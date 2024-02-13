Welcome to Pete's Kitchen
Doing it Pete's way for 40 years.
Home cooked Greek Style DEli foods ready to go home with you.
Learn more about Pete's Kitchen
Taste the difference
There has always been a Greek influence down on Powder Street, Pete's has keep that tradition alive with our deli selections, home cooked menu, and making it with all the love, just like Arlene told us to!
Available for Delivery or Pickup
Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing your favorite Pete's treats right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.
Experience our Hospitality Today
We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.
Reviews
