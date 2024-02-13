  • x2
1/5

Welcome to Pete's Kitchen

Doing it Pete's way for 40 years.

View Menu
A restaurant chef preparing a dish

Welcome to Pete's Kitchen

Home cooked Greek Style DEli foods ready to go home with you.

View Menu

Learn more about Pete's Kitchen

  • Image

    Taste the difference

    There has always been a Greek influence down on Powder Street, Pete's has keep that tradition alive with our deli selections, home cooked menu, and making it with all the love, just like Arlene told us to!

    View Menu
  • Image

    Available for Delivery or Pickup

    Enjoy the convenience of online ordering, bringing your favorite Pete's treats right to your doorstep or ready for you to grab and go.

    Order Now
  • Image

    Experience our Hospitality Today

    We’re excited to welcome you into our restaurant, where we’ll deliver a food experience sure to leave you smiling.

    Locations & Hours
1 / 2

Reviews

  • Sed sagittis risus ligula, nec placerat turpis consectetur vel. Praesent sit amet condimentum massa.

    Customer 1

  • Sed sagittis risus ligula, nec placerat turpis consectetur vel. Praesent sit amet condimentum massa.

    Customer 2

  • Sed sagittis risus ligula, nec placerat turpis consectetur vel. Praesent sit amet condimentum massa.

    Customer 3

1 / 2
1 / 2
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image